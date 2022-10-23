Five takeaways as Minnesota Football is decimated against #16 Penn State, 45-17

Minnesota is now on their first three-game losing streak since 2018, when they were molly-whacked by Maryland, Iowa, Ohio State, and Nebraska in consecutive weeks. But I want to touch on a few more things before heading to bed.

– I was not too fond of the play-calling after Justin Walley’s first-quarter interception.

You’ve got it 1st-and-10 at the PSU 14, and you call two runs up the middle? It looks Worse when they only earn three yards, and then it compounds on itself when the Gophers false start to force a 3rd-and-12. They then run it again for negative yards. It’s an Iowa-like scoring drive of four plays and -3 yards that results in a field goal. I get that you wanted to let the freshman quarterback settle in some, and it’s not like Minnesota’s receivers got open at any point in that first quarter. Still, that conservative early down play-calling after a colossal turnover Kills me.

– Where were the adjustments offensively?

Minnesota gets a 90-yard touchdown drive before half, and then gets the ball to start the second half. What adjustments do we see from Minnesota’s offense? A little tight end delay on the second play goes for 19 yards, but Mo Ibrahim is then crushed on first down for a loss. A 35-yard rainbow fade to Lemeke falls incomplete, and now you’re back where you lived all day, and that’s 3rd-and-forever, and you call a Bryce Williams draw.

– I thought it was a promising debut for freshman QB Athan Kaliakmanis Tonight

He played better than his stat line indicated, which was 9-for-22 for 175 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Considering the circumstances of the road environment, they stood in there and didn’t display a ton of nerves. You saw on-target passes, but you also saw the added element on the ground with 45 rushing yards, including some critical first down scampers.

– Were the officials helping Minnesota at any point today? Not really, but I’d argue that Minnesota still loses this game regardless of that. Does the no-call PI on yet another MBS interception suck when Terell Smith is called for PI on a ball that will never be catchable? You bet. That’s a double-digit point swing.

But we’re still talking about a 28-point loss here. It’d have been closer, but that wouldn’t make it any better.

—

After playing three ranked teams on the road in their last four weeks, the schedule lightens considerably, starting with Rutgers at home on Saturday. And while Minnesota’s more than capable of winning the final five (I’d bet they’ll be favored in at least four of them, if not that final game in Madison), they’ve also shown their floor the last three weeks. When the offense can’t run the ball, everything gets through out of wack.

It also doesn’t help when the Gopher passing game can’t get off the ground. On this three-game losing streak, Gopher quarterbacks are completing 45% of their passes with a 1:7 touchdown to interception ratio. I know it’s clear I put more of that on the pass-catchers and pass protection than others, but the quarterbacks are not without fault.

The defense gave up 45 points, and after not allowing more than 10 in September in any game, they’ve allowed 20+ points in three straight.

But now we’re going to see which way this season goes. We’ll find out how strong this Row the Boat culture is on this 2022 team. As I said, if you go by the Vegas odds, 8-4 is the likely scenario. But if Minnesota continues to play like they did tonight in Happy Valley, then 6-6 or 7-5 is absolutely on the table.

Whichever way this goes now is on the leadership and the coaches—starting with a very winnable game against Rutgers at Huntington Bank Stadium.