Five takeaways as Minnesota Football falls short to Iowa again, 13-10

PJ Fleck’s offense did something that no team had done to Iowa’s defense all season, dominating them in the trenches. The Gophers ran the ball down the throat of Hawkeye’s defense for the final 45 minutes of the game, yet, the scoreboard result remained the same as it had been for the previous seven meetings.

So how does that happen? Well, it’s truly remarkable that the Gophers put up nearly 400 yards of offense yet only had 10 points to show for it. This game reminded me a lot of the Purdue game earlier in the season, where the Minnesota offense only put up 10 points. They’d move the ball well, but they shot themselves in the foot with a missed 34-yard field goal, a fumble in the red zone, and an interception in Iowa territory.

Want to know how Iowa always seems to win games like this? They don’t hurt themselves, and Minnesota did tonight.

I’ll get into the red zone issues and the turnovers in a second, but how do the Gophers lose a game like this? Those two things, but also having zero passing game to speak of and losing the Fleck “78%”.

The Gophers’ passing game has been a glaring red flag for the entire course of Big Ten play, which came to a head in the second half. Minnesota completed one single pass in the final 30 minutes of the game. They were 1-8 for 14 yards and an interception in the second half, and their last completion came with 10:30 left in the third quarter, which means they didn’t complete a pass in the final 25 minutes of the contest.

Even when you’re running it as efficiently as they were, you need at least something through the air to compliment the offense. They have nothing that can do that consistently. I’m not saying that’s all on the quarterback, the pass-catchers, the Offensive line, or even the Offensive coordinator. But it’s all an issue. It has been for the last two months, and not being able to complement the running game in a game like this didn’t help.

Minnesota, with one Big Ten game left, ranks dead-last in conference play in completions (96), attempts (168), passing yards (1,168), and they’ve got a touchdown to interception ratio of 4:8. And we’re in year six of a coaching regime. But there are issues everywhere in the passing game, so there’s no simple fix. Maybe the quickest fix is ​​just completely overhauling that receiving room. They need more Talent in there, and they need to add multiple guys from the transfer portal.

But for those who don’t know what PJ Fleck’s “78%” is, here’s an overview. If a football team wins the explosive plays battle, the turnover margin, and has less missed tackles than the other team, his formula says that’ll win you a football game 78% of the time. How did Minnesota perform tonight?

Explosive plays of 20+ yards: Iowa has five, and Minnesota has three

Turnovers: Minnesota has two, and Iowa has zero

Missed tackles: It’s arbitrary, but I’d say Iowa’s defense had more than Minnesota’s

The Gophers lost two of the three categories and the game.