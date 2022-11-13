Five takeaways as Minnesota Football crushes Northwestern, 31-3

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan wasn’t available to play in this game because of an upper-body injury, so Gopher fans got a glimpse into the future with redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis getting his second career start. And I don’t know how you watch the game today and think that the passing game looked any better. The Gophers’ passing offense ends the day with only 64 passing yards and one completion over 15 yards.

But as it has been all season, it’s not just one thing plaguing them. But this part of the offense continues to struggle to make routine plays, which considering Iowa and Wisconsin are on the Docket next, doesn’t exactly have me too optimistic looking at the immediate future.

No one will debate you that Athan has a better arm, plus more athleticism and mobility than Tanner Morgan, but he struggled to make routine throws today. He Misses Dylan Wright on an out-route on first down, and Minnesota ends up going three-and-out. He Misses Michael Brown-Stephens on a short crossing route on a third down and the Gophers punt. And there were two more first-half throws to Dylan Wright that were just a bit off, and both would have been first downs and one potentially being a touchdown.

Am I saying that there is no hope for Athan Kaliakmanis? Absolutely not.

Am I saying that Athan isn’t talented? I am not.

Am I saying that I wouldn’t start Athan for the rest of the season? Well, as he’d be the guy I’d start.

But the freshman quarterback looked like a freshman quarterback today, and there’s no shame in that. He was more consistent in the second half in hitting all four of his pass attempts, but the lack of accuracy on timing throws needs to improve from the young quarterback.

Dylan Wright was open plenty today, which is good! He was consistent in back-to-back weeks with that, but then he fumbled in Northwestern territory after catching a slant. He gets hit low and does a near flip, and the ball comes loose. The ball is the program, and while there were no interceptions today, that’s another turnover in the passing game.

It continues not to be just one guy or position group that showers this passing game with inconsistency, and that’s the issue. PJ Fleck didn’t have a concrete answer after the game on how to get them to make the routine plays other than for the guys just to do it. And he’s right. From the quarterback, to the pass-catchers to the Offensive line. They’ve got to just put it together for a complete game if this passing game is ever going to get off the ground.

And that’s going to be a lot easier said than done with arguably the best defense in the Big Ten coming into Huntington Bank Stadium next weekend in Iowa, and then having to travel to Madison to take on a Wisconsin defense that has turned it on.

I don’t know what the fix is ​​to this Gopher passing game, but they’ve got to figure something out if they’re going to beat Iowa next week.