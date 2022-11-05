Five takeaways as Minnesota Football comes back to defeat Nebraska, 20-13

Game management is something that head Coach PJ Fleck is always trying to “change his best” on, and some debatable situations arose in this Nebraska game today.

1) Minnesota calling two first-half timeouts before special teams plays

It’s inexcusable to not either get the punt unit on the field in time or not have the correct personnel out there, and that’s on Special Teams Coordinator Rob Wenger. It’s a waste of two timeouts.

The punting in this game tells the story though, as Nebraska punter Brian Buschini was Sensational in flipping the field. He averaged 55.5 yards per punt today on his six attempts, and the average starting field position for Minnesota following those punts was their own 21-yard-line. On the flip side, Mark Crawford averaged 37.0 yards per punt, had zero over 45 yards, and Nebraska’s average starting field position following those punters was their own 25-yard line. On the two opportunities for Minnesota’s punt unit to flip the field, as the Gophers were forced to punt inside their 11-yard line twice, they received 42 yards per punt.

Kicker Matthew Trickett had the best day of his season with two field goal makes of 47 and 49-yards, and that’s to be commended. But Minnesota needs to continue to ask for more from their special teams.

2) First timeout of the second half for a defensive issue

Minnesota didn’t have the correct personnel, and Fleck is forced to Burn a timeout. He’d have loved to have one back on that final drive to think about going for it.

3) Punting from an opponent’s 36-yard line in the second half

I get that the defense was in a good stretch, and Fleck is risk-averse, but I still don’t have to like it.

4) The decision not to go for it after Mo Ibrahim’s third-down run was somehow over-turned

Here’s the direct quote from Minnesota’s head coach on what happened there for those wondering.

“I was ready to punt, as all signs say punt.

Then there’s a guy “this tall” that comes off the field and says we’re going for it, and that’s Mohamed Ibrahim. And I’m like, how am I not gonna listen to Mo?

And as we’re on the headset, there’s two plays we want to call. And we got half our staff that wants to call one, and the other half wants the other. They just keep going back and forth and they’re talking about why it is. Well, I don’t get my timeout back. I thought I was gonna get my timeout back, and I don’t get my timeout back. So I thought I was going to have a timeout to maybe think about it.

Well, because we didn’t have a decisive decision…I just have to make that call at some point. And at that point listening to both, besides Mohamed Ibrahim and John Michael Schmitz death-stared me, there wasn’t one call that everyone was like “this is it.” And if it was this was “it”, plus Mo? Let’s go.

However, 90 yards is a lot harder to get two minutes with no timeouts than 46 yards or whatever it was going to be. So listen, it worked out. I’ve made calls that haven’t worked out, so one looks smart and the other ones look stupid. I get it.”

Minnesota (20) @ Nebraska (13)

Minnesota has 4th & 1 at the MINN 47 Recommendation (MEDIUM): ?? Go for it (+1.2 WP)

Actual play: ???? Mark Crawford punt for 41 yds, fair catch by Oliver Martin at the Neb 12 pic.twitter.com/300kwENEMB — CFB 4th Down Bot (@aisports_4th) November 5, 2022

So essentially, the analytics say to go for it. Your two senior leaders in Ibrahim and JMS are begging you to do it. And because the Offensive staff can’t figure out which of the two plays to call, and because Fleck doesn’t have another timeout to Burn after using one for a defensive issue earlier in the half, the Gophers punt.

It worked out as Nebraska can’t sustain their final drive, but I don’t know why Fleck’s decision not to go for it surprised so many people. His history at Minnesota, or even in this game, has shown that he’s primarily a very “risk-averse” coach. So it’s not shocking at all to see them punt there.