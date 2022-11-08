Five storylines to watch as Ohio State basketball opens its season

Why it Matters

I think it’s fair to say that big man Zed Key was an underrated prospect coming out of the state of New York in the 2020 class. He came right into D1 basketball and helped Ohio State immediately with his big body, energy, and work ethic.

And while he’s shown flashes of scoring in and around the paint, the offense rarely ran through him as option No. 1 when a big basket was needed. That’s not to say that it will during this season either, but you can bet there will be more asked of him when it comes to scoring the basketball.

He has great footwork and body control, and can really get after it on both ends, but this team really needs his presence to be a veteran, calming, and productive one as he enters his junior year in Columbus.

