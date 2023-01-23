Five Steps to Reach Your Goals in 2023

According to US News & World Report, 80 percent of “New Year’s Resolutions” bite the dust by February.* But it doesn’t have to be that way. You can set goals and actually accomplish them. But it doesn’t happen by accident. You must be specific and intentional.

Here are five steps to help you set and achieve meaningful goals in 2023.

1. Set Goals That Are Truly Important to You

Avoid setting a goal just because it sounds good or seems popular with friends and colleagues. Only set goals that are truly important to you and which motivate you in important ways.

Ask yourself questions like:

  • Why is a particular goal important to you personally?
  • What are the significant consequences of not achieving the goal you have in mind?
  • What will achievement of a goal make possible for you?

If you cannot answer these types of questions about your goals, they probably won’t sustain your interest for very long. If you’re not interested, you won’t take action.

