Five-star wing Cody Williams commits to CU Buffs men’s basketball on signing day – BuffZone

Colorado fans still have plenty to look forward to during the 2022-23 men’s basketball season.

But there officially is a huge reason to already get excited for 2023-24.

Head Coach Tad Boyle and his staff completed a major recruiting coup on national signing day on Wednesday, landing coveted five-star wing Cody Williams to lead the Buffs’ 2023 recruiting class. A 6-foot-8 wing, Williams is ranked as the No. 21 prospect in the Nation by 247Sports.

The Buffs also Landed Courtney Anderson Jr., a combo guard out of southern California who committed to the Buffs on Sept. 23. CU also remains in the running for 6-foot-10 big man Assane Diop out of Denver, but he is not expected to announce his choice until next week. If CU signs Diop, Boyle will do so with the expectation that one of the non-seniors on his current roster will eventually leave the program, as the Buffs have only two players who are exhausting their Eligibility this season (graduate transfers Jalen Gabbidon and Ethan Wright).

Williams is the younger brother of Jalen Williams, a former star at Santa Clara who was selected in the first round (12th overall) of this past summer’s NBA draft by Oklahoma City. Williams had whittled his choices to CU and LSU after also receiving interest from Arizona, USC, UCLA and Georgia Tech.

Williams has the potential to be the first one-and-done recruit in CU basketball history, and his addition continues an uptick in recruiting the CU program has enjoyed in the later years of Boyle’s 13-year tenure.

The 2017 class — McKinley Wright IV, Tyler Bey, D’Shawn Schwartz and Evan Battey — all finished as 1,000-point scorers and produced the program’s all-time assists leader (Wright), two of the top 20 rebounders in team history (Bey and Battey), and one of the program’s top all-time 3-point shooters (Schwartz), in addition to leading CU to the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The 2021 recruiting class — KJ Simpson, Lawson Lovering, Javon Ruffin, Julian Hammond III and Quincy Allen — was ranked at the top of the Pac-12 and 13th nationally by 247Sports.

Anderson, a 6-foot-5 guard from Dublin, Calif., is considered a three-star recruit by 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 86 prospects nationally and No. 37 in California. Per 247Sports, Anderson also received interest from Arizona State, Cal, Cal Poly and Nevada. Like former CU forward Jabari Walker, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NBA draft by Portland after two years in Boulder, Anderson is young for his class and does not turn 18 until August.