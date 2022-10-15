Five-star shooting guard hearing from the entire Duke basketball staff

Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell is not one of the three 2025 recruits holding an early Duke basketball offer. That trio consists of the heralded Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, plus five-star Cooper Flagg.

That said, despite growing up a fan of UNC, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Harwell soon becomes the next addition to the Blue Devil wishlist.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound five-star, who Ranks No. 5 overall and No. 1 among shooting guards on 247Sports’ 2025 ranking, was on Duke’s campus in late September following his Unofficial visit to UNC. And this week, the polished Perimeter prospect reconfirmed the Blue Devils’ interest during a chat with 247Sports’ Brandon Jenkins.

