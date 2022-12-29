Five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa could see significant snaps in the Music City Bowl

Iowa fans have always been passionate about defense. With Phil Parker at the helm, the Hawkeyes have churned out NFL Draft Picks at a high level and are always near the top in defensive statistics at the end of the season. Since five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa committed to Iowa, Hawkeye fans have been relentlessly advocating for Nwankpa to see the field.

It looks like they are going to get their wish on New Year’s Eve. Nwankpa is listed as Iowa’s backup free safety in the depth chart, but throughout Bowl prep, he has taken first-team reps at strong safety. Kaevon Merriweather will not play in the Music City Bowl after opting out to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Nwankpa has excellent size to go along with an athletic build and solid wingspan. Able to Bend with Loose hips that allow him to get in and out of his breaks. Burst and closing speed make for a player who displays great range, whether it’s getting off the hash in 2-deep or in the deep third to make plays on the ball or receiver. Possesses game-changing ability to read, react, and close on plays. Shows top-notch tackling and physicality. Coils and strikes the ball-carrier along with doing a good job wrapping. Makes plays on all three levels.

“ “He came into my office, wants to meet and make sure he has things down,” Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker previously said. ‘I think that there’s a lot of pressure on a kid coming in as highly-rated and so many expectations on him. All I have seen from him so far is someone who is trying to get better as a player.”

He comes in, wants to know what he needs to do and how he can improve. He actually wants to come in, watch the film with me and say ‘What do I need to do to be better?’ He’s not the kid that’s coming over with the attitude of ‘I’m a five-star, I’m going to come in, walk in and be a starter.’ I think he really looks at our program and that’s why he came here. He knows he needs to develop and is still fine-tuning some of his skills and understanding the defense we are playing and how he fits into that scheme.”

Sebastian Castro is listed as Iowa’s starting free safety, but when Iowa goes into its 4-2-5 defense, he moves down to play the CASH. That should allow Nwankpa to step in and potentially make an impact.

His athleticism, game-breaking playmaking potential and physical frame are some of the main reasons he was listed as a five-star prospect. All throughout his time at Southeast Polk High School, he would make plays that changed the final result.

“He’s got great vision and he’s a great athlete, too, and that always helps in the back end,” Iowa defensive back Riley Moss said.

Nwankpa’s 6-foot-3 211-pound frame gives him great ability to make plays that some smaller defensive backs can’t. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong said last year that it wouldn’t be surprising if Nwankpa became Iowa’s next Thorpe Award winner, which goes to the nation’s top defensive back.

Iowa fans have been ready for X and it looks like they’ll get a sneak peak of what he can bring to the table in 2023.

SIGNING DAY SPECIAL: You can get an annual membership for 50% off. Take advantage now and be the first to know everything going on regarding Iowa football, basketball, and recruiting! Click Here!