Five-star Recruit talking to Duke basketball coaches ‘constantly’

Sage Hill High School (Calif.) small forward Carter Bryant earned a Duke basketball offer in mid-September. And according to the 6-foot-8, 225-pound five-star’s chat this week with Rivals’ Travis Graf, the interest out of Durham hasn’t dwindled.

Bryant, a Noticeably shifty wing who Ranks No. 15 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, noted that he hears from Duke basketball Assistant coaches Amile Jefferson and Jai Lucas, plus first-year head Coach Jon Scheyer.

“I talk to them constantly,” Bryant told Graf. “They just check up on me and make sure I’m good as a person.”

The high school junior listed Arizona, Duke, Louisville, and Texas as the four programs currently recruiting him the hardest. But he did not mention a timeline for naming Finalists or choosing a college.

Thus far, Bryant has taken only one official visit: to Louisville a couple of weeks ago. There’s a chance, though, the Blue Devils will host him soon.

“I might get down there for a visit,” Carter Bryant said to Graf regarding his interest in checking out the Duke campus. “Hopefully, I can get down there before I get back playing.”

Graf reported that Bryant’s first game as a junior is on Dec. 10, so look for more intel on his possible trip to Tobacco Road in the coming weeks.

Scheyer and his cohorts have already reeled in one 2024 pledge in Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) four-star small forward Darren Harris.

In addition to Carter Bryant, six uncommitted prospects in the class hold an offer from the Blue Devils. They are five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, four-star small forward Tyler Betsey, and four-star center James Brown.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.