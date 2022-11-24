Five-star Recruit talking to Duke basketball coaches ‘constantly’

Sage Hill High School (Calif.) small forward Carter Bryant earned a Duke basketball offer in mid-September. And according to the 6-foot-8, 225-pound five-star’s chat this week with Rivals’ Travis Graf, the interest out of Durham hasn’t dwindled.

Bryant, a Noticeably shifty wing who Ranks No. 15 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, noted that he hears from Duke basketball Assistant coaches Amile Jefferson and Jai Lucas, plus first-year head Coach Jon Scheyer.

“I talk to them constantly,” Bryant told Graf. “They just check up on me and make sure I’m good as a person.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button