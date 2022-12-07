Five-star Recruit sits behind Duke basketball bench in MSG

Don Bosco Prep (NJ) combo guard Dylan Harper, the son of former five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper, has not named Finalists in his recruitment. Furthermore, neither the 247Sports Crystal Ball nor the Rivals FutureCast has projected a school to come out on top. But the Duke basketball staff appears to be among the frontrunners.

Harper, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound Crafty Lefty boasting a five-star rating and sitting No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, according to a tweet from The Devils Den’s Adam Rowe.

They watched the No. 15 Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) pick up a 74-62 win over the unranked Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) as part of the Jimmy V Classic in “The World’s Most Famous Arena .”

And in mid-October, two months after receiving an offer from first-year head Coach Jon Scheyer, Dylan Harper took an official visit to Duke and attended the Blue Devils’ Countdown to Craziness while in Durham.

Duke’s 2024 offer sheet includes six other undecided prospects: five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Carter Bryant, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, four-star small forward Tyler Betsey, and four-star center James Brown.

The Blue Devils enjoy one pledge among current high school Juniors in Paul VI Catholic (Va.) four-star small forward Darren Harris.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.