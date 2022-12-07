Five-star Recruit sits behind Duke basketball bench in MSG

Don Bosco Prep (NJ) combo guard Dylan Harper, the son of former five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper, has not named Finalists in his recruitment. Furthermore, neither the 247Sports Crystal Ball nor the Rivals FutureCast has projected a school to come out on top. But the Duke basketball staff appears to be among the frontrunners.

Harper, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound Crafty Lefty boasting a five-star rating and sitting No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, according to a tweet from The Devils Den’s Adam Rowe.

