Five-star Recruit gets a visit from the entire coaching staff

The Duke basketball coaching staff is going “all in” for a prized five-star recruit.

Gestures that are made on the recruiting trail are a clear sign how badly a program wants a recruit and the Duke basketball coaching staff have made its intentions very clear.

The entire Blue Devil staff made the trip to California to see Carter Bryant over the weekend.

Bryant, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2024, also had members of the Arizona Wildcats coaching staff visit him since the fall recruiting period began on Friday.

The 6-foot-7 small forward does not yet hold an offer from Duke but clearly expresses great intrigue to Jon Scheyer.

Interest between Duke and Bryant appeared to pick up steam in early September, they told Travis Branham of 247Sports.

Carter Bryant is ranked as the No. 26 players in the Class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, as well as the No. 7 small forward in the class and No. 5 player in the uber-talented state of California.

Bryant does hold offers from Arizona, Florida, Florida State, Gonzaga, Illinois, Louisville, Oregon, UCLA, USC, and others.

Duke basketball continues to survey recruiting Battlefield

Duke has been patient when extending offers to players in the Class of 2024 as the Blue Devils have only extended Scholarships to six players; five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star small forwards Naas Cunningham and Bryson Tucker, four-star small forward Darren Harris, and four-star center James Brown.

Jon Scheyer has not yet Landed a commitment in the high school junior class after compiling the top ranked recruiting class in both 2022 and 2023, most recently Landing a verbal pledge from 2023 four-star forward TJ Power.

The Fountain Valley (Calif.) has not set a timetable for his recruitment and has not yet scheduled any official visits with programs interested in him.