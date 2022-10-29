Five-Star PF Ron Holland Includes UCLA Men’s Basketball in Top 3

One of the top uncommitted prospects in the country is one step closer to making his decision.

Class of 2023 power forward Ron Holland trimmed his list of Finalists to three on Friday, including UCLA men’s basketball alongside Texas and Arkansas. Kentucky and the NBA G League were previously options for Holland, but the Duncanville (TX) product crossed them off when narrowing his field of contenders.

Holland also had Auburn, Houston and Memphis in his top eight in May before going down to five in June, and he had offers from Kansas, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Prairie View A&M, TCU, SMU, Tennessee State, Texas A&M and Texas Tech heading into his junior season.

