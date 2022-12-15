Five-star OT Samson Okunlola chooses Miami Hurricanes over Michigan State football

The wait is over.

After months of speculation and a fierce recruiting battle, five-star Brockerton (Mass.) Thayer Academy Offensive tackle Samson Okunlola has announced his commitment to Miami. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder had the Hurricanes in his ‘Final Four’ alongside Michigan State, Florida and Alabama.

MSU head Coach Mel Tucker and Offensive line Coach Chris Kapilovic went all-in on Okunlola’s recruitment, and certainly made an impression on the five-star. The Spartans hosted Okunlola this past summer over the weekend of June 10 and were in the thick of this battle until the very end.

