Five-star joining Duke basketball program because of Grant Hill

Former back-to-back Duke basketball national champ Grant Hill, a legendary Blue Devil small forward (1990-94) whose No. 33 forever hangs from Cameron Indoor Stadium’s rafters, is responsible for Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart’s long-time Blue Devil fandom.

Stewart, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and became a McDonald’s All-American on Tuesday alongside two other future Blue Devils, said as much during his recent chat with Rivals’ Krysten Peek.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button