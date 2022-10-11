Five-star guard Vyctorius Miller is planning out official visits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Back in August, Vyctorius Miller Originally had an official visit scheduled with Memphis. However, due to a family illness, Miller had to reschedule but is still eager in traveling to see what the Tigers men’s basketball program has to offer.

“They have been getting at me since I was in the eighth grade,” Miller said. “They just showed a lot of determination in wanting me there.”

A 6-foot-6 guard out of North Hollywood (Calif.) who plays his high school basketball at Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep, Miller says he has an official schedule with Kansas in a few weeks. He also says he wants to take official visits to Gonzaga and Texas. He discussed his thoughts on each program with 247Sports:

Gonzaga: “They have an amazing program. They reach out to me every day. Even when I don’t answer, they leave a voicemail. They are very consistent and show a lot of interest in having me in their program. They are a winning program.”

Kansas: “My unofficial visit there was an amazing experience. The guys took me under their wings and showed me everything. I talk to Bill Self and Kurtis Townsend. I got a chance to work out there and it felt great. It is definitely a cool spot.”

Texas: “I hear from Brandon Chappell. Their program is cool. It is a football school with great colors and it seems lit over there. They are determined to get me on their campus so I like that.”

Once Miller begins taking official visits, he says his main focus will be on the coaching staff at each program.

“Sometimes I won’t always have good days,” Miller said. “So I am looking for the coaching staff that is always checking up on their players and making sure they are doing well. I want a winning staff that has a great relationship with my family.

Rated a five-star prospect, Miller is ranked within the top 15 in the 247Sports Top150 Player Rankings for the national junior class.