Five-star Duke basketball recruiting target wins huge national honor

At this time last year, Cooper Flagg was a freshman in high school and well on his way to becoming the premier prep prospect in Maine. But it wasn’t until this summer, after receiving a remarkably early Duke basketball offer in May, that the 6-foot-8, 195-pound small forward made a Giant splash nationally and earned a five-star rating.

And as of this week’s announcement, Flagg, who turned 16 years old a few days ago and now sits No. 2 on the 247Sports 2025 Rankings while attending prep powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.), is the youngest USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year since the award’s Inception in 1980.

