Five-Star Cassandre Prosper Joins Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Midseason

Notre Dame Women’s basketball has picked up a midseason acquisition for the second time in the last three seasons. Cassandre Prosper and Notre Dame athletics announced on Monday that the 6-2 guard has joined the team and will be eligible to play when the spring semester begins.

“She is an explosive, dynamic guard with an incredible motor and skill set that is unmatched,” Irish head Coach Swallow Ivey said in a university release. “Her international experience, athleticism, and scorer’s mentality will be an immediate asset to our program. Words can’t describe the excitement that I have for our future.”

