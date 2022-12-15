Five Sign with Maverick Volleyball During Early Signing Period – Minnesota State University

Mankato, Minn. — Women’s Volleyball head coach Corey Phelps is pleased to announce the signing of five 2023 student-athletes. Skylar Walters, Avery Rosenberg, Caitlin McCormack, Kendall White and Elise Jensen will bring great depth, athleticism, and versatility to the Mavericks for years to come.

We could not be more excited about the incoming class of Maverick Volleyball players. They bring a wealth of talent and competitiveness that will have an immediate impact on our program.

Sky Walters is a 5’9″ setter from Millard West high school in Omaha, Nebraska. Her high school team finished 2n.d in the state in 2021, this season she earned Metro Conference and All-State Honorable mention honors. She earned a third-place finish in the AAU 16 national tournament last summer. Sky chose MSU “because it has a strong positive culture and it presented me with the best opportunities to improve my volleyball and academic career.”

“Sky is an outstanding volleyball player and person. Her ability to run an up-tempo offense will improve our attacking consistency, and her explosiveness will not only impact her net play but improve our defense as well. She is a hard worker and a steady force on the court.”

Avery Rosenberg is a 6’1″ Middle/Right side from Chaska, MN. She was a two-time all-conference recipient and a 2022 All-State honoree in class 4AAAA. Voted the best Offensive player the last two seasons by her teammates , stacking up 342 kills, 71 blocks and 28 aces in her senior campaign. Avery is motivated by her friends and family. “Knowing I have such an amazing support system keeps me motivated and working hard.”

“Avery brings amazing depth and energy to our middles and right-side attackers. Her versatility to play both positions will push those around her to be better every day. Her passion for the game will be easy to see for all Maverick fans!”

Caitlin McCormack is a 5’8″ outside hitter and defensive specialist from Omaha, Nebraska. She was an all-conference recipient this season as well as an academic all-state winner. She racked up 3.4 kills per set and 3.6 digs per set this season. McCormack and Walters play on the same club team that finished 3rd at AAU nationals where Caitlin also received all-tournament recognition. Caitlin chose MSU “because of the amazing Athletic and academic environment, the team, and the great coaching staff. I knew as soon as I stepped on campus it was where I wanted to be.”

“Caitlin is a student of the game and loves to compete. She has an internal drive that I am excited to see continue to grow in our gym. Her versatility as a crafty, skilled outside hitter and her gritty drive as a defensive specialist will both benefit our program.”

Kendall White is a libero/defensive specialist from St. John’s high school in DeWitt, Michigan. She comes stacked with accolades including a 4-year all-conference, 4-year all-region, 2-year all-state Honorable mention, and team voted MVP award. She has filled the record book at St. John’s with 2016 career digs (including 565 this season), 2472 career serve receptions as well as a record 796 this season. She is ranked #3 in Michigan at the libero position by PrepDig. She was also an all-conference Honorable mention softball honoree. Kendall chose MSU because she “instantly fell in love with the players, coaches, campus. The culture of the team and coaches made me feel like it was one big family.”

“Kendall is a competitor. Her athleticism and determination are separating factors for her. She will surprise people with her ability to read an offense as well as her dynamic serving ability. We can’t wait to see where she can go!”

Elise Jensen is a 6’1″ middle Blocker from Rochester Century high school in Minnesota. She is a 2-time all-conference recipient in both volleyball and track and will be helping both teams at Minnesota State. She boasts a .477 hitting percentage along with 29 Solo block her senior season. Elise is motivated by “feeling like I can do better, no matter how good I do in a game or practice, there’s always another goal to reach.”

“Elise is a great culture athlete for our program. Her length and athleticism are sure to improve our program and she will work hard and lead by example, which is a big draw for our team.”