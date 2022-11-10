Five recruits from Maryland that Penn State Football is targeting

Penn State football has used the state of Maryland as one of its key recruiting regions since James Franklin arrived.

Penn State football will battle Maryland this weekend, but these two programs often compete more than once a year.

Outside of Pennsylvania, Penn State has not been more aggressive in its recruiting efforts in a state than Maryland. The state located directly south of Happy Valley has been very kind to the Nittany Lions over the years.

James Franklin made it an emphasis to dominate the state in recruiting when he got the job at Penn State. That has now expanded to dominate the region. The Nittany Lions battle hard in states like New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Delaware and Maryland.

Success has been strong in all those states, but Mayland has been towards the top of the list.

Notable recent Penn Staters from Maryland include Marcus Allen, Mark Allen, Cam Brown, Tariq Castro-Fields, Rasheed Walker, PJ Mustipher, D’Von Ellies, Curtis Jacobs, Coziah Izzard, Landon Tengwall, Zakee Wheatley, Chop Robinson, Dani Dennis- Sutton and KJ Winston.

If Penn State football wants to continue its to make Strides on the field, it will need to continue to Recruit the region at a high level. With Penn State playing Maryland, a team the Nittany Lions have beaten up on and off the field, it’s a great time to look at some 2023 and 2024 recruits the Nittany Lions are targeting.