Five Reasons to Attend Women’s Soccer vs. Notre Dame
The Virginia Tech Women’s soccer team is back under the Thursday night lights, facing off against No. 6 Notre Dame. The game is set for 7 pm ET on Thursday night at Thompson Field, and admission is free.
Below are five reasons why you don’t want to miss this matchup:
1. Throwback Thursday: Y2K
Tech will be throwing it back to the 2000s, celebrating in style. Have your dancing shoes on, as 2000s tunes will be playing all night long. During halftime, fans also have the opportunity to win some free Tech merch. Sponsored by Real Life Dental, fans can take their turn at “Guess that Theme Song”, as they try to guess iconic theme songs from popular 2000s sitcoms for a chance to win a Hokie Prize Pack!
2. Free Stuff!
Make sure to get there early, as there will be free HokieBird koozies given out, while supplies last.
3. Senior Night
15 minutes before kickoff, Women’s soccer will be recognizing the senior goalkeeper Dare Burnett. Be there to celebrate Dare and all she’s done for the program!
4. Baby Hokies
Before the game, fans can try to match the current Women’s soccer player to their very own baby photo. The big reveal will happen during halftime.
5. Double Trouble
On Thursday night, there will be a showcase of offensive star power on the pitch. For the Hokies, freshmen Taylor Price and Natalie Mitchell have impressed in their first season at Tech. Price is currently fourth in the ACC in total goals (eight) and total points (19), while Mitchell is second in the ACC in total assists (seven) and third in assists per game (0.47). On the other side, the Hokies will be facing off against one of the most explosive duos in the country, in Graduate Olivia Wingate and senior Maddie Mercado. Wingate currently leads the ACC in total goals (10), goals per game (0.71), total points (25) and shot accuracy (65.5%). Mercado is right behind her, ranking fourth in those same categories.