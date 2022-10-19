Five Reasons to Attend Women’s Soccer vs. Notre Dame

The Virginia Tech Women’s soccer team is back under the Thursday night lights, facing off against No. 6 Notre Dame. The game is set for 7 pm ET on Thursday night at Thompson Field, and admission is free.

Below are five reasons why you don’t want to miss this matchup:

1. Throwback Thursday: Y2K

Tech will be throwing it back to the 2000s, celebrating in style. Have your dancing shoes on, as 2000s tunes will be playing all night long. During halftime, fans also have the opportunity to win some free Tech merch. Sponsored by Real Life Dental, fans can take their turn at “Guess that Theme Song”, as they try to guess iconic theme songs from popular 2000s sitcoms for a chance to win a Hokie Prize Pack!

2. Free Stuff!

Make sure to get there early, as there will be free HokieBird koozies given out, while supplies last.

3. Senior Night

15 minutes before kickoff, Women’s soccer will be recognizing the senior goalkeeper Dare Burnett . Be there to celebrate Dare and all she’s done for the program!

4. Baby Hokies

Before the game, fans can try to match the current Women’s soccer player to their very own baby photo. The big reveal will happen during halftime.