Five reasons to attend Virginia Tech Women’s Soccer vs. South Carolina

The Virginia Tech Women’s soccer team will put its unbeaten start to the season on the line Thursday, Sept. 8, when fourth-ranked South Carolina visits Thompson Field. Kickoff is set for 6:05 pm, and admission is free.

Below are five reasons why you won’t want to miss this matchup:

1. Thursday’s match is a Clash of undefeated teams. Both Tech and South Carolina enter Thursday’s match without a blemish in the loss column. The Hokies sit at 5-0-1 while the Gamecocks are 4-0-2 through six games. It has been nine years since Thompson Field played host to an unbeaten contest through six matches.

2. Tech is off to a high-flying start in the 2022 campaign. The Hokies have been nearly Unstoppable offensively so far this season, scoring 17 goals, its most through six games since 2014. Eight players have scored so far in the season, led by Tori Powell (five goals) and Taylor Price (four). Tech has also been stingy on defense, allowing only four goals this season, including just one in its last five outings.

3. Tech will go for the double over the Gamecocks. This year’s contest is the second in a two-year arrangement between the programs. The Hokies traveled to Columbia, South Carolina last fall, where Tech defeated the No. 12 Gamecocks 1-0 thanks to a goal from Nicole Kozlova in the 20th minute.

4. The Hokies look to continue their dominance over SEC foes in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech owns a 4-1-1 all-time record against teams from the Southeastern Conference in matches played at Thompson Field. The Hokies’ most recent triumph in Blacksburg was a 2-0 win over Alabama back on Sept. 5, 2019. Tech is unbeaten in its last four home outings against SEC competition.

5. It’s 90’s Night at Thompson Field. Fans can enjoy throwback tunes from the 90’s, as well as receive a free fanny pack for the first 50 fans in attendance. Admission to the game is free.