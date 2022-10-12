Five reasons to attend Virginia Tech Women’s Soccer vs. No. 14 Virginia

The Virginia Tech Women’s soccer team will get its chance to earn a point toward the Commonwealth Clash, presented by Smithfield, at Thompson Field on Thursday at 8 pm ET, with a Matchup against No. 14 Virginia, and admission is free.

Below are five reasons why you don’t want to miss this Thursday matchup:

1. It’s the Clash of the Commonwealth

Fans get the opportunity to watch the Lone contest between the two schools for Women’s soccer in Blacksburg this season. Smithfield, the presenting Sponsor of the Commonwealth Clash, enters its second year sponsoring the friendly, statewide rivalry between Virginia Tech and Virginia. With 22 individual event points on the line, the school that accumulates 11.5 or more points is crowned the Winner and takes home the Commonwealth Clash trophy. For more information, visit https://smithfield.sfdbrands.com/en-us/promotions/commonwealth-clash-2022/.

2. There will be giveaways!

Don’t miss out on your chance to win a “This is Home” Rally towel while supplies last! Fans can also take photos with the brand-new Commonwealth Clash Trophy at the marketing booth by the entrance for a chance to receive a free bacon coupon.

3. Thursday Night Lights at Thompson Field

After traveling to Clemson on Sunday, Tech returns to Blacksburg on Thursday for its match against Virginia. Come out and support the Hokies as they face off for this year’s Commonwealth Cup.

Click here to support Virginia Tech Women’s Soccer all season by making a pledge per goal

4. Homecoming Weekend Kickoff Match

It’s time to show your Hokie Pride by coming out to Thompson Field to kick off this weekend’s Homecoming festivities, with the Women’s soccer match being the first home contest of the week. Admission is free, so support the team this Thursday. For more details on the festivities around campus for Homecoming.

5. State Pride is on the Line

Tech will face Virginia on Thursday night for the 23rdrd time since 1994. The Cavaliers are coming off a loss against Florida State last week and a tie against Syracuse on Sunday. The Hokies are looking to bounce back after consecutive losses to Miami (Fla.) and Clemson.