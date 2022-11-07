Five reasons to attend Virginia Tech basketball’s season opener

Virginia Tech basketball is back in Cassell Coliseum for its season opener on Monday, Nov. 7, the Women’s team will face off against Mount St. Mary’s at 5 pm ET. Following that game at 9 pm, the Tech men will match up with Delaware State.

Here are five reasons you should attend Virginia Tech basketball’s season openers below

1. Season Openers

Join us this Monday as Tech kicks off the 2022-23 season. After coming off very successful seasons, the Hokies are looking to make waves again. The Women’s team enters the season ranked No. 13 in the preseason AP poll, while the men’s team is defending its ACC title.

2. Award winning players

Both men’s and women’s teams racked up preseason awards and watch lists. After averaging 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 season, forward Justyn Mutts was selected to the Preseason All-ACC second team. His game has also put him on the watch list for the 2023 Karl Malone Award. For the women’s, multiple players have been recognized for their play. Center Elizabeth Kitley , the reigning ACC Player of the Year, has racked up the Awards heading into the season. Her accolades include being named to repeat as ACC Player of the Year, selected to the preseason All-American Team and was included on the Lisa Leslie Award watch list. Fellow senior, guard Ashley Owusu , was named to the Naismith Trophy Women’s watch list and the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list. Finally, forward Taylor Soule was included on the Cheryl Miller Award watch list.

3. Back in Cassell

After eight long months, basketball is finally back in Cassell Coliseum. Fans will have an action-packed season, as game day experiences have been announced for both the men’s and women’s 2022-23 seasons. For unique behind-the-scenes opportunities, fans can purchase Maroon & Orange Memories. Experiences include playing “Enter Sandman” before tipoff, video board messages, watching the Hokies warmup pregame and more.

4th ACC Title Celebration

Last season, magic was made, when the men’s team earned the program’s first ACC Championship title. Monday marks the first part of its ACC title celebration. Make sure to get there early, as student season ticket holders can pick up their very own ACC title tumbler, while supplies last. For all fans, they can take a photo with the ACC Trophy on the concourse.

5. Back 2 Back

For the die-hard Virginia Tech basketball fans, they can purchase a Back-2-Back Pack, which includes tickets to both games. Tickets can be purchased here. Don’t miss out on the season opener for Hokie basketball!