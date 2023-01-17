Five reasons Texas shouldn’t fear Alabama football in 2023

Texas shouldn’t fear the Alabama Crimson Tide next season. The Longhorns stood toe-to-toe with the Tide in last season’s 20-19 home loss. The score doesn’t tell the story.

Texas bullied Alabama. Kelvin Banks put No. 1 overall pick Hopeful Will Anderson in time out. Quinn Ewers torched the Tide, amassing 134 yards in two drives before leaving with an injury.

Complicating the Longhorns’ chances, officials missed multiple crucial calls against Alabama. Everyone with eyes agrees to this should have been a safety. It was just one score-changing play that went against Texas.

Aside from matching up well with Alabama, Nick Saban’s team loses several key contributors to the NFL Draft. Let’s look at a few reasons why Texas has little to fear when they travel to Tuscaloosa.