Five questions (and potential answers) for Michigan basketball

With just one returning starter and nine new players, the Michigan men’s basketball team has plenty of questions entering the 2022-23 season.

The answers will determine how the season is ultimately viewed.

Last year, Michigan entered the NCAA Tournament with a 17-14 record, going a month without winning (or losing) two straight. The last team to get in the field and avoid the play-in round, Michigan took advantage, winning two games to reach the Sweet 16.

Can Michigan find more consistency this season? The answers to the more specific questions below will help answer that.

Michigan plays its first exhibition game on Friday at home against Ferris State before hosting Purdue Fort Wayne in the regular-season opener on Monday.

Can Jaelin Llewellyn be an effective Big Ten point guard?

For the third year in a row, head coach Juwan Howard used the transfer portal to snag a graduate transfer point guard. If Jaelin Llewellyn can perform for Michigan like his former Ivy League competitor, Mike Smith, did, Michigan will be in good shape.

Llewellyn played both guard spots in Princeton’s unique offense, averaging 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while being named to the All-Ivy League first team last season. Ivy League coaches believe he will be successful in the Big Ten.

Why not? He’s a quick, athletic scorer who plays well in ball-screen action. DeVante’ Jones, a grad transfer from Coastal Carolina, was fine for Michigan last season. Smith, from Columbia, was even better.

“Jaelin Llewellyn is really like an Elder statesman,” Michigan Assistant Coach Phil Martelli said. “He’s been through so much.”

One thing they haven’t experienced? The NCAA Tournament. Llewellyn will make sure that changes this season.

Can Kobe Bufkin make the sophomore leap?

Michigan’s other guard spot is a bigger question mark, given the departure of the program’s all-time winningest player and two-time captain, Eli Brooks.

After last season ended, Martelli asked Bufkin what player he wanted to be like as a sophomore. Martelli figured Bufkin would name one All-Big Ten player or another. They didn’t.

“He said, ‘I want to do for my team what Eli did for his team,'” Martelli said. “I told him he had to become the best perimeter defender in the Big Ten.”

Michigan would gladly sign up for that, especially if Bufkin’s 3-point shooting improves as well. (They shot just 22 percent from deep last season.) The former top-50 Recruit and McDonald’s All-American lives in the gym according to his teammates and coaches. He’s got some catching up to do, considering COVID prematurely ended his junior season of high school and shortened his AAU schedule, and a broken wrist limited him to just the first five games of his senior year.

Michigan fans have seen just a small part of Bufkin’s potential. They should get closer to reaching it in Year Two.

Will the Wolverines weather a tough nonconference schedule?

Unless Emoni Bates plays like the former can’t-miss NBA prospect and makes Eastern Michigan competitive immediately, Michigan will get its first real test in Brooklyn the week before Thanksgiving. The Wolverines will play Pittsburgh and then either Arizona State or VCU. None of those teams received a vote in the preseason AP poll, where Michigan is 22nd, but the latter two in particular could be decent and feature former Wolverines.

It’s the games after that trip, though, that make Michigan’s nonconference slate so challenging. Virginia, which brings back all five starters from a season ago, visits Crisler Center on Nov. 29 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. That weekend, Michigan plays preseason No. 4 Kentucky in London.

And on Dec. 21, Michigan goes to Charlotte to face preseason No. 1 North Carolina.

The schedule features plenty of cupcakes, but the tough games are really tough, and the Big Ten won’t offer any relief.

Can Michigan get defensive?

Michigan’s offense took a step back last season from the 2020-21 season that produced a Big Ten title and No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But the defense was by far the bigger issue.

The Wolverines finished last season ranked No. 74 in adjusted defensive efficiency per kenpom.com, after finishing fourth the year before (and 28th in Howard’s first season). They didn’t force many turnovers or protect the rim all that well. Coaches believed it started with struggles to guard the ball one-on-one.

With Llewellyn and junior Terrance Williams II and possibly even freshman Jett Howard, Michigan should be better defensively at a few key spots. Junior center Hunter Dickinson is going to win his Matchup most nights. The Wolverines need to find reliable outside shooting, but it won’t mean much if they don’t defend.

Can Juwan Howard Blend a lot of new pieces?

Dickinson is the returning starter and Williams has significant experience. The rest of the roster doesn’t, at least not at Michigan.

Michigan has five incoming freshmen and two transfers, plus two second-year players who filed for redshirts last season. Even two of the three walk-ons are new.

Jett Howard will likely start, and fellow freshmen Dug McDaniel (backup point guard), Tarris Reed Jr. (backup center) figure to be part of the rotation. Another rookie, Youssef Khayat, might be hard to keep off the floor. Joey Baker, a Duke transfer, brings 3-point shooting and a winning mentality.

How well Howard blends all that talent is the most important question of the season.