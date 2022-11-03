Five questions ahead of high school volleyball state tournaments

State tournaments at the highest levels of Arizona girls high school volleyball were scheduled to tip off Thursday night, before intensifying with the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Here are five questions to watch for:

Can anyone in 6A challenge Corona del Sol?

Before the season, the question was whether anyone in 6A could challenge Hamilton. Now, it’s whether anyone can challenge Corona del Sol. If the AIA’s rating system is to be believed, the answer is no. The Aztecs are tabbed as the best team in the state with a rating of 30.1. The gap between them and No. 2 Hamilton is bigger than the gap between Hamilton and No. 12 Highland.

But being better in the AIA’s algorithm doesn’t necessarily mean Corona del Sol can walk to a title. Hamilton’s Neomi Beach is the most explosive player in the state, averaging 5.4 kills per set. She has the ability to carry the Huskies to a third-straight title. And in his first year in 6A, Gilbert looks the part of a contender. Corona del Sol needed five sets to knock off the Tigers two weeks ago.

