Five predictions for the Hawkeyes ahead of the 2022-23 season

The Big Ten wants to end its 20+ year NCAA Championship drought. This may not be the year it happens, based on preseason predictions.

If you look across the media scene right now, here’s where they have the highest-ranked Big Ten team.

CBS Sports: Indiana, 13th

ESPN: Indiana, 14th

247Sports: Illinois, 15th

Field of 68: Indiana, 20th

In the last two preseason AP Top 25’s, there have been a total of 12 Big Ten teams.

The league looks to be down at the top, but there is a lot of parity with this conference. Illinois and Indiana seem to be in their own tier at the top, but both of those teams still have a lot of question marks. Indiana snuck into the NCAA Tournament with a fairly similar roster as last year for this year’s group, but the Hoosiers added a couple of pieces. Illinois essentially has a new roster, though Brad Underwood’s teams are always tough.

There are a lot of question marks with the rest of the Big Ten. The Big Ten Preseason Media Poll had the Hawkeyes at No. 7, although you could make an argument ranging from No. 4 to No. 10.

Michigan will be talented, Purdue and Michigan State should be strong, while Rutgers, Maryland, and Wisconsin are tough as well. Penn State and Minnesota are on the rise while Northwestern and Nebraska are two clear bottom teams in the conference.

Still, this could set up Iowa well for success. The Hawkeyes bring back a strong group of contributors from last year’s team and the makeup of this group could make Iowa a better matchup for anyone in the conference.