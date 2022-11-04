EAST LANSING – Who could have predicted Michigan State going 6-9 to end the regular season last year after starting 14-2?

Or the 2020-21 Spartans beating three top-five teams in the final two weeks of the regular season to charge into the NCAA Tournament?

Predicting this stuff is hard. But we’ll try anyway.

As Michigan State gets set to tip off another season, here are five predictions about Michigan State basketball in 2022-23:

Malik Hall will be Michigan State’s leading scorer

Hall may be Michigan State’s leading returning scorer, but there are legitimately five players you could make the case will lead this team in scoring.

I’ll take Hall because has always shown to have the highest ceiling. And I’ll bet he’s the player more than any other who puts it together this year and has a strong senior year.

The move to the Perimeter should get him on the court more, give him more opportunities for 3′s while still allowing him to post up and utilize that deadly turnaround jumper he has down there. Against Grand Valley State, Michigan State was at its best when he was at the focal point of the offense.

I’m not ready to call him a first-team All-Big Ten player, but second-team all-league and without a doubt Michigan State’s best player seems reasonable for Hall this year.

Michigan State will go 3-5 in the month of November

Here’s a Tom Izzo quote that will have some Michigan State fans shuttering.

“We could be damn good and start 1-7, so everybody be ready for it,” Izzo said back on October 20.

I don’t think Michigan State players and coaches will be 1-7 when they wake up on December 1. But I don’t think they’ll be a heck of a lot better, either, during their Brutal November schedule.

Put me down for 3-5 for Michigan State’s Brutal opening eight-game stretch. I think they’ll win the opener against Northern Arizona and split vs. Villanova and Notre Dame (Villanova is the more likely win).

The PKI is tough to predict because we don’t know who the second and third games will be against, but I’ll say the Spartans go 1-2 in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend.

A 3-5 start is not the end of the world, but it will give the Spartans an uphill climb to the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State will take more 3′s than ever before

Take a look at Michigan State’s lineup and it’s not hard to see where its Offensive strength lies.

The team returns three 40-percent 3-point shooters in Hall, Tyson Walker, and Joey Hauser, plus a 38 percent shooter in Jaden Akins. Pierre Brooks also projects as a strong shooter as well. Izzo was recently talking about a potential Walker-Akins-Brooks-Hall-Hauser lineup and Imaging the shooting possibility.

Michigan State also has big questions as to its frontcourt offense: Mady Sissoko has shown little in terms of his offense and while Jaxon Kohler has a strong set of post moves, he’ll have to be good enough defensively to be on the floor.

So expect Michigan State to lean on its strength and let it fly from deep. It’s not Izzo’s preferred method, but it’s the way basketball is going, and it’s likely what will make the most sense for this group.

Michigan State will finish third in the Big Ten

Last year, Michigan State had a strong non-conference performance and then faltered down the stretch in Big Ten play. This year, I’m expecting the opposite.

The Big Ten is taking a step back this year, with fewer proven stars and no teams that look far and away above the rest. While Michigan State may not be a preseason top 25 program, the opportunity is there to finish near the top of the standings in this conference.

I’m not sure this team will be hugely better than the one that went 11-9 in conference play last year, but I think it’s competition will be more manageable and it will have the experience to avoid the late-season swoon it had last year.

Michigan State will make the Sweet 16

Michigan State hasn’t been out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2019 (nobody made it out in 2020, obviously). It’s overdue to do so.

The Spartans last year were over-reliant on a struggling freshman and didn’t get its point guard situation figured out until March. This year’s team is more veteran and is hungry to go a little deeper in the tournament. It could be led by one of the Big Ten’s better point guards in AJ Hoggard with a capable group around him.

But I can’t predict this group to go much further than the third round. The question at center is a big one and one that could hold this team back, and this team hasn’t added enough Talent to a core that’s struggled the last two years to believe it’s going to take a huge leap. But a Sweet 16 would mark a step forward, with an influx of Talent coming in next offseason to help the program get back to contender status.