Five pre-season games left for Chivas as they prepare for the 2023 Clausura

Chivas Guadalajara have five games outstanding as part of their Clausura 2023 tournament preparation with Veljko Paunović’s side currently in Spain ahead of a friendly game against Athletic Bilbao with the game following a 0-1 win over LaLiga side Getafe earlier in the week.

Sunday’s match in the Basque city will be the fourth pre-season test for the Serbian Coach and his side as he tries to shape his team ahead of the new campaign and to date results have been positive.

Guadalajara scheduled eight preseason games (with the option of a ninth) taking advantage of the long period between the 2022 Apertura due to the staging of the World Cup in Qatar.

So far, all three Chivas games have ended in wins following a 7-0 win over Caimanes de Colima; in Verde Valle, they defeated by 2-0 against Necaxa ahead of the win (0-1) over Getafe.

Following the Bilbao test, Chivas will return to Mexico and continue preparation with the next game coming on 16 December where they face Mazatlán in the Sky Cup where they will also take on Santos Laguna. Tigres will provide next opposition on 23 December ahead of a brief Christmas break as part of the Sky Cup.

Guadalajara will return to action on 27 December with a ‘Clásico Tapatío’ against Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium. The final Chivas opponent Group A of the Sky Cup Final and could be one of: America, Cruz Azul, Pumas, Necaxa and Toluca.