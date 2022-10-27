Five players Giants should target at 2022 NFL trade deadline: Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy among big names

Before the 2022 NFL season, it wouldn’t have been outlandish to assume the Giants would be Sellers at the trade deadline. New York entered with a first-time head coach, a first-time general manager, an underwhelming lineup and precious little salary-cap space. Now, halfway through the schedule, the script has flipped: Big Blue is Rolling at 6-1, Brian Daboll has rejuvenated Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, and Joe Schoen has reason to add — not subtract — while angling for a surprise playoff run.

The Giants don’t have much financial wiggle room under their 2022 cap, but they are set to be flush with cash in 2023. It’s possible, if not probable, they could pair a splashier acquisition — and subsequent contract adjustment — with a trade of their own player, or simply pay more to have a trade partner absorb salary. Regardless, here are five different players New York should consider targeting ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline:

To be clear, the Panthers should not — and will not — entertain anything other than blockbuster offers here. But that doesn’t mean the Giants shouldn’t try. The most glaring hole on Daboll’s otherwise feisty offense is wide receiver, and Moore, just 25 and already locked up to a long-term deal, would satisfy the need both immediately and down the road. If it takes multiple premium picks, so be it. The G-Men will have to address the position eventually, and odds are they won’t land anyone as good as, let alone better than, Moore in the 2023 draft or free agency. He’s a true No. 1 who does everything well.

Whereas Moore might cost a small fortune as the total package out wide, Jeudy might be available for a slight discount, seeing as the Broncos have yet to tap into his full potential. Denver would probably be wiser to retain its former 15th overall pick, considering his upside as a route-runner, but the Broncos’ entire offense is begging for a reset. In New York, the Alabama product would enter as the unquestioned No. 1, and a potential building block already signed through 2023.

He’s not a splashy name a la Moore or Jeudy, but Bourne is a well-rounded veteran capable of lining up anywhere. Just as important, he probably wouldn’t cost more than a single mid- to late-round pick, with guys like DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor ahead of him on a crowded Patriots depth chart. Under contract at a modest price through 2023, he’s the type of possession target who could instantly serve as a safety valve for Jones while playing a reliable No. 2/3 role down the road.

The Giants appeared to have something in Rookie Daniel Bellinger, but he’s out indefinitely with his second notable injury of the year. Gesicki, meanwhile, is basically a receiver in a tight end’s body, seemingly marching towards a 2023 relocation after failing to strike a long-term deal on the franchise tag this year. Adding him wouldn’t be cheap, since his arrival would presumably include a future extension, but he’s flashed top-10 ability at the position — an important one for Daboll’s run-heavy system. As a bonus, he’s originally from New Jersey, growing up a Giants fan.

The Giants have been feisty playing defense this year, but aside from wideout, their secondary remains a key weakness. Fabian Moreau has been a surprise leader at corner, but fellow starter Adoree’ Jackson has an extensive injury history and could be a 2023 cap casualty, and the rest of the depth is thin. Hall, meanwhile, a solid 17-game starter for the Jets in 2021, figures to be available after the additions of “Sauce” Gardner and DJ Reed. He’s just 24 and on a cheap rookie deal through 2023.