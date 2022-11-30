Five Penn State Women’s Volleyball Players Earn All-Big Ten Honors

Penn State Women’s volleyball showed up in big numbers as the Big Ten announced its postseason honorees Wednesday morning. Five Nittany Lions earned All-Big Ten honors.

Middle Blocker Allie Holland and outside hitter Kashauna Williams earned spots on the first-team All-Big Ten roster. Williams led the Nittany Lions with 380 kills. Holland also helped hold the team together, totaling 145 blocks for a 1.37 per set average.

Second-team All-Big Ten recognition was awarded to setter Seleisa Elisaia. The South Jordan, Utah native’s ability to set up teammates shone this season, as Elisaia recorded 262 digs and 82 blocks.

Alexa Markley earned a slot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team. Markley was one of six selected in the entire conference for this honor. The 6-foot-2 right-side hitter made a name for herself, tallying 150 kills and 30 blocks in her 75 sets played.

Annually, the Big Ten selects one representative per conference team for sportsmanship honors. Middle Blocker and Graduate student Katie Clark was chosen as Penn State’s recipient.

Head Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley and her Well. 4-seeded Squad are preparing to face UMBC in the NCAA tournament’s first round Friday. The Nittany Lions will make their 42nd appearance in the tournament.