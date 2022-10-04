Five overreactions at the quarter mark of the 2022 NFL season

When the Seahawks traded the best quarterback in team history to the Broncos for three players (Drew Lock, Noah Fant and Shelby Harris) and five draft picks (including first- and second-rounders in 2022 and 2023) in March, it seemed they would try to find their next franchise quarterback in the draft. However, Seattle’s solution may have been waiting in the wings all along: 31-year-old journeyman Geno Smith.

Smith, who’s been with Seattle since 2019, signed a one-year deal to stay with the Seahawks in April and won the QB1 job. Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded quarterbacks in 2022 are as follows: Smith, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. The only players with a higher passer rating than Smith (108.0) are Tua Tagovailoa and Mahomes. Smith leads the NFL with a 77.3 completion percentage this season.

Here’s some further historical context. Only one player in the Super Bowl era has a higher completion percentage through four games than Smith’s mark of 77.3: Tom Brady, who posted a mark of 79.2 for the 2007 Patriots. Brady won his first NFL MVP award that season, leading the team to an 18-0 record before falling to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

Not only are the Seahawks outpacing their per-game marks in average points (23.8), yards (361) and passing yards (246.3) from last season (23.3, 323.9 and 201.9), they’re also topping Wilson’s Broncos in those categories this season (16.5, 335.8., 226.3). Wilson’s completion rate (61.1 percent), meanwhile, ranks 23rd among 32 qualified passers.