Five of eight Marion County girls soccer teams in districts second round

The high school boys and girls district tournaments started last week. The girls teams from Forest, Lake Weir, North Marion, and Vanguard earned bye weeks as top three seeds. Surprisingly, Lake Weir and North Marion matched up in the first round.

Three girls’ teams were eliminated in the first round, but five more continued their postseason dance. Forest will be the first to try its hand at a district title on Tuesday.

Let’s take a closer look into how the early round of districts have gone.

Forest plays Buchholz for district crown

After a first-round bye, Buchholz took out the Gainesville Hurricanes 2-1. Forest (13-4-2) will play Buchholz (8-9) in the Championship game Tuesday at 7 pm

West Port blanked and done

The Wolf Pack were shut out by West Orange 8-0 in the first round of districts. They end their season 10-7-1.

Vanguard set to take is Belleview

The Knights, who had a bye, play Belleview in the second round on Monday.

North Marion Advances to face The Villages

The Colts took down county rival Lake Weir 3-0 in the first round. They will face The Villages on Wednesday in the second round.

Lake Weir falls to North Marion

The Hurricanes lost to county rival North Marion 3-0 in the first round. They end their season 3-13-2.

The Celtics end their season 2-0 against Newberry. Trinity Catholic finished the season 4-11-1.

Dunnellon falls to Crystal River

The Tigers fell to the Pirates 8-0 in the first round. Dunnellon finishes 2-13.

Belleview takes down Citrus

The Rattlers took down Citrus 3-2 on Wednesday night. They’ll play Vanguard on Monday night.