Five of eight Marion County girls soccer teams in districts second round

The high school boys and girls district tournaments started last week. The girls teams from Forest, Lake Weir, North Marion, and Vanguard earned bye weeks as top three seeds. Surprisingly, Lake Weir and North Marion matched up in the first round.

Three girls’ teams were eliminated in the first round, but five more continued their postseason dance. Forest will be the first to try its hand at a district title on Tuesday.

Let’s take a closer look into how the early round of districts have gone.

Forest plays Buchholz for district crown

After a first-round bye, Buchholz took out the Gainesville Hurricanes 2-1. Forest (13-4-2) will play Buchholz (8-9) in the Championship game Tuesday at 7 pm

