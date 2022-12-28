Five Observations From Michigan’s Open Practice

As Michigan gears up for this weekend’s Matchup against TCU, the media is trying to pump out as much content as possible from Arizona. Earlier today, Michigan opened up practice for a quick 15 minutes as they kicked off their on-location preparation for the Fiesta Bowl. Here’s what stood out…

1. JJ McCarthy Is Locked In

Earlier in the day during the press conference portion of the day, quarterback JJ McCarthy said, “We’re not happy just to be here,” and you can tell he meant every single word. He talked about getting into a calm Mindset by listening to Bob Marley whenever he can and then you can see the switch flip when he’s on the field taking reps. The kid has such a live arm and is surgical with his throws. Granted, it was 15 minutes of practice against air, but he’s different when he throws it compared to every other QB on the roster. Couple the arm Talent with the mental preparation, attitude and athleticism and he’s ready for whatever comes his way on Saturday. He has been working towards this stage for his entire life and I, for one, would bet on 9.

.

