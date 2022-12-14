Five Oaks community gets zoning exemption to solidify golf course

The Lebanon community successfully gains city approval to make sure the golf course remains

Residents of a Lebanon neighborhood built as a golf course community want to keep it that way and have secured a zoning change through the city to do it.

Five Oaks in Lebanon has more than 500 single-family, townhomes and apartment units that include a private 18-hole golf course, pool, tennis courts and 21,000-square-foot clubhouse with a restaurant.

Five Oaks Golf and Country Club was purchased by a group of investors from Fort Worth, Texas, in 2019.

Numerous golf courses have closed in recent years in favor of redevelopment, including Windtree in Mt. Juliet and Hunters Point in Lebanon.

The golf course at Five Oaks is still intact, but smaller parcels that were part of the purchase three years ago have been sold in favor of redevelopment, Five Oaks Homeowners Association President Phil Morehead said.

Morehead was elected to the Lebanon city council in November, but was sworn in after the zoning amendment was approved through two readings by the council.

“People have become concerned about whether the golf course could be reconfigured or taken away,” Morehead said. “Because they have chipped away at some smaller pieces. I believe this is the best thing for all of the residents.”

Part-owner Rob Doby requested a 30-deferral at first reading, stating then to “truly understand the impact,” of the new ordinance. The Deferral request was not granted. Efforts to reach Doby were not successful.

Five Oaks memberships are available to residents and non-residents.

Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell sponsored the Five Oaks legislation. Bell defends the country club as a city asset for business recruitment and a location to host various events.

Gayle Hibbert, a Five Oaks Resident and director of marketing and events for Wilson County’s Farm Bureau Expo Center, told city councilors if the golf course went away “it would take one more major thing away when I’m trying to sell Wilson County” to event planners.

The Five Oaks zoning change essentially protects open space on the property with a maximum number of units set at 559. It also leaves at least 206 acres for a golf course, open space and a common amenity area. The existing planned unit development allows seven units per acre.

Ownership stated to the council there are no plans to redevelop the golf course. If fact, it has invested additional money, including hiring a maintenance company.

Part-owner John Cochran voiced opposition on restrictions the zoning change could bring because selling smaller parcels enables ownership to improve and reinvest in the course and country club.

“The last thing I want to do is develop Five Oaks into lots,” Cochran said to planning commissioners. “The areas in our business plan that we want to try to develop, and it’s not that much … we just want to take the proceeds and put it back into the club, in the golf business.

“More amenities means more members and more overall satisfaction from their club.”

Morehead said multiple buyers are interested in the golf course property — if current ownership decides to sell.

A new roof was recently installed on the clubhouse, Morehead said. Additional improvements to the clubhouse and golf course, he added, are also needed.

