Five Oaks community gets zoning exemption to solidify golf course
  • The Lebanon community successfully gains city approval to make sure the golf course remains

Residents of a Lebanon neighborhood built as a golf course community want to keep it that way and have secured a zoning change through the city to do it.

Five Oaks in Lebanon has more than 500 single-family, townhomes and apartment units that include a private 18-hole golf course, pool, tennis courts and 21,000-square-foot clubhouse with a restaurant.

Five Oaks Golf and Country Club was purchased by a group of investors from Fort Worth, Texas, in 2019.

Numerous golf courses have closed in recent years in favor of redevelopment, including Windtree in Mt. Juliet and Hunters Point in Lebanon.

The golf course at Five Oaks is still intact, but smaller parcels that were part of the purchase three years ago have been sold in favor of redevelopment, Five Oaks Homeowners Association President Phil Morehead said.

