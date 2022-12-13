Five NHL Monday bets: Give us goals

Meanwhile, Ottawa will see Anaheim. The Ducks are allowing 4.5 goals per game on the road, and here too lies a power-play edge for the Senators.

1u: Joel Eriksson Ek & Jordan Kyrou over 2.5 SOG (+162 CZR)

It’s a SOG parlay kind of day, as I’ve grown weary of having so many leans at juiced odds sitting in my Notebook just to hit later that night. If I see two guys who look good for shots, I’ll combine them if I have to instead of hunting for the best possible value.

Eriksson Ek is in a Smash spot here on Minnesota. The Oilers are allowing the fourth-most shots per game to centers, 32.9 shots per game on the road, and continue to struggle with penalties. That all behooves a big Eriksson Ek game, and he’s piled up five SOG in two straight against Edmonton.

We’ll roll with Jordan Kyrou as his dance partner in this two-legger. Kyrou has gone over 2.5 shots in seven of his last 10 and four of his last five at home. Against Nashville, Kyrou has 11 SOG in his past two and has gone for 3+ in four of his last five.

.5u: Sidney Crosby & Tyler Toffoli over 2.5 SOG (+201 CZR)

I like Sidney Crosby to pile up the shots Tonight against a Dallas team allowing 34.1 per game on the road. Crosby is over this 2.5 mark in five straight at home and four of his last five against the Stars. This one seems like it’s going to be a shot fest, and I’ll gladly take Crosby here given his rise in volume (8+ attempts in three of his last four).

His running mate Tonight in a +201 play will be Tyler Toffoli, facing off against his old team. Montreal is a fine target for shots, as they’re handing out 3.8 power-play chances per game over the past 10 and nearly 32 shots per game on the season at home.

Toffoli is very involved on the Flames’ PP, and there’s a revenge angle at play here, as Montreal shipped off Toffoli last year. In two games against his former club, Toffoli has 10 SOG, including seven in their previous meeting on December 1.

.5u: Sam Steel goal (+375 CZR)

Going back to Sam Steel here in a game I like to hit the over. Steel scored when the Wild hosted the Oilers just 11 days ago, his third goal against them in his past five.

Steel is the top-line center for Minnesota, and as mentioned already, Edmonton is a good target for shots from centers. Steel’s attempts have been solid, and surrounded by Playmakers like Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, I find this value to be tremendous.

.5u: Brayden Schenn goal (+320 CZR)

This Nashville-St. Louis game is another I like quite a bit to go over, so naturally decided to base through some goal-scorer bets.

Brayden Schenn has really enjoyed playing Nashville, notching five goals in his last four against them. While Schenn hasn’t scored in some time, his shot attempts have been steady, averaging 4.0/game over his last five.

Schenn is on St. Louis’ top line and their top power-play unit, so I certainly like him to be involved in some scoring.