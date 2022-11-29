Five Nebraska Colleges aiming for NAIA volleyball title at national tournament

Five teams from Nebraska are among the 24 in Sioux City for the NAIA volleyball tournament.

And thanks to the pool-play pairings, two matchups between those squads are guaranteed.

GPAC rivals Concordia and Hastings are together in one pool while another pool features Midland, Bellevue and Westmont (Calif.). Concordia and Hastings play Wednesday on the tournament’s opening day — Concordia swept Hastings in both regular-season meetings — while Midland and Bellevue meet Friday. In another Friday matchup, College of St. Mary faces GPAC Champion Jamestown.

That’s a lot of familiarity, but that happens when you play in a strong region.

“The Midwest is heavy with great volleyball, and is it a bummer to go there and play our neighbor? Not necessarily,” said Bellevue Coach Trish Siedlik, whose team has reached the national tournament’s final site six times in seven years. “(Midland plays in a) different conference, we haven’t played them in the regular season.”

Bellevue will have the chance to avenge a loss to Westmont, which beat the Bruins in four sets over the Labor Day weekend. Siedlik said both think they’re better teams now, and for the Bruins, their depth has allowed them to overcome injuries and the shuffling of their lineup.

“I’m happy how we’ve responded with everything we’ve had to deal with,” Siedlik said. “I think we’re a team that can surprise folks with our grit.”

Bellevue’s offense is led by setter Olivia Galas, on her way to being an All-American again, she has 1,301 assists, 174 kills and leads the team in aces. Fellow senior Sierra Athen leads the team in Kills with 360.

Midland (26-4), meanwhile, has won over 11 ranked opponents. That includes the only GPAC loss for Jamestown this fall.

“Our players have been really tested, but we’ve faced a lot of different types of adversity,” Midland Coach Paul Giesselmann said. “We have a close-knit team. Everyone knows they have a job to do and they’re going to do it.”

The biggest loss for the relatively young Warriors was when senior right-side hitter Brooke Fredrickson sustained a season-ending injury last month. But Midland can lean on the team’s two other seniors, outside hitter Taliyah Flores and setter Hope Leimbach.

Flores has a team-best 393 kills, Leimbach was the GPAC setter of the year and both were key players when the Warriors reached the NAIA final during the spring of 2021.

“We cannot have two better leaders to help these younger players at the tournament than what we have with Taliyah and Hope,” Giesselmann said. “There’s no substitute for that kind of experience.”

Midland was ranked third in the final NAIA regular-season poll while Concordia had its highest ranking in program history at No. 4.

Concordia has a balanced and experienced team returning to nationals. Four Bulldogs have at least 250 kills, led by Gabi Nordaker (304) and Camryn Opfer (293). Opfer, a Seward grad, has twice been on the NAIA all-tourney team. Setter Bree Burtwistle has 1,119 assists.