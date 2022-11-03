Five Named to American Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger Women’s soccer team has found five of their athletes on the American Athletic Conference’s list of honors. Grace Stordy, Haylee Spray and Mya Jones have been named to the All-Conference First Team while Jocelyn Alonzo and Momo Nakao have been named to the All-Conference Second Team.

Stordy, a junior from Calgary, Alberta, has recorded two assists this season, including on the game-winning goal in the team’s 1-0 OT win over East Carolina in the opening round of the AAC Championship. Stordy has also played a critical role on a Tiger backline that has recorded seven shutouts.

This is the second All-Conference First Team Honor for Stordy and the third time she has been named to the AAC’s Postseason Honors list.

Spray, a junior from Allen, Texas, has been a threat on the defense for Memphis as well as contributing to the offense this season. Along with helping to Anchor a backline that has recorded seven shutouts this season, Spray netted insurance goals in the team’s wins over East Carolina and Temple.

This is the first All-Conference First Team Honor for Spray and the third time she has been named to the AAC’s Postseason Honors list.

Jones, a senior from Calgary, Alberta, led the team this season with seven goals with three of them being game-winning goals. Her most recent game-winning goal came in the American Athletic Conference opening round when she scored in the 99′.

This is the second All-Conference First Team Honor for Jones and the third time she has been named to the sixth time she has been named to the AAC’s Postseason Honors list.

Alonzo, a sophomore from Coppell, Texas, has led the team this season with 16 points after five goals and six assists. She scored the game-winning goal in the team’s regular season win over East Carolina and assisted on the game-winning goal in the team’s win over Florida Atlantic.

This is the first All-Conference Second Team Honor for Alonzo and the second time she has been named to the AAC’s Postseason Honors list.

Nakao, a sophomore from Inzai City, Chiba, Japan, notched four goals and three assists for the Tigers this season. Three of her four goals came in straight games against Iowa State, UAB and Louisville and recorded the game-winning goals over the Cyclones and Blazers.

This is the first All-Conference Second Team Honor for Nakao and the second time she has been named to the AAC’s Postseason Honors list.

The Tigers (8-5-4, 3-2-3 AAC) will play in the semi-final round of the AAC Championship on Thursday night against #1 UCF (9-2-4, 7-0-1 AAC) in Orlando, Fla. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 pm CT with coverage available on ESPN+.

