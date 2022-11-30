Five Mustang Volleyball Players Receive All-Big West Honors

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After helping the Cal Poly volleyball team to a top-three finish in the Big West standings for the seventh straight season, five Mustang players received Big West All-Conference honors Wednesday.

Senior opposite hitter Maia Dvoracek and redshirt sophomore outside hitter Tommi Stockham both earned First Team All-Big West honors for the second time in their careers. Senior middle Blocker Meredith Phillips and redshirt freshman setter Emme Bullis both were named Honorable Mention All-Conference. Bullis as well as a redshirt freshman Lizzy Markovska were also named to the Big West All-Freshman Team.

The five Mustangs were tied with UCSB for the program with the most honorees. It’s the most Cal Poly’s had since the 2019 season when six Mustangs earned All-Conference.

Coming back from a severe knee injury that forced her to miss the 2021 season, Dvoracek returned this season to be fifth in the Big West in Kills at 3.63 per set, lead the conference and rank fourth in the Nation in aces with 70, lead the Mustangs and be 10th in the Big West in digs at 3.22 per set. She recorded 20 double-doubles and recorded 15+ kills 15 times.

Dvoracek ends her historic Cal Poly career with several accolades and records. She’s a two-time First Team All-Big West honoree, an eight time Big West Player of the Week honoree, a Third Team AVCA All-American, just the seventh in program history, holds the program’s single season ace record, is fifth in program history in career aces, second in career aces per set, and shares the program record for most aces in a match. During her time, she was part of two Big West title teams and three teams that went to the NCAA Tournament, winning two matches there.

Stockham was named First Team All-Big West for a second straight season after leading the Mustangs and being second in the Big West in kills per set at 3.79. She posted 15+ kills in 11 matches, including over 20 on three occasions. She was also fifth on the team in digs at 2.24 per set, recording 10 double-doubles on the season, and third on the team in aces with 20. During the season, Stockham was named Big West Offensive Player of the Week twice.

Phillips ends her career now having been an All-Conference honoree all four seasons she played. This season, she led the team in blocks and was fourth in the Big West at 1.13 per set. She was also sixth in the conference in hitting percentage at .310. She totaled 200 kills on the year which was third on the team. A four-year starter, Phillips leaves Cal Poly fourth in career sets played, eighth in career hitting percentage, sixth in career total blocks, seventh in career block assists, ninth in career solo blocks, and 10th in career blocks per set.

Taking over the setter position after redshirting last year, Bullis was named Honorable Mention All-Conference and to the All-Freshman Team after ranking third in the Big West in assists at 10.05 per set. She had 40+ assists in 11 matches and recorded 12 double-doubles as she averaged 2.36 digs per set which ranked second on the team. She was also third on the team in blocks with 63. Throughout the season, she was named Big West Setter of the Week four times and Freshman of the Week once.

After also redshirting last season, Markovska got her Cal Poly career off to a strong start, averaging 1.77 kills per set while starting 26 of 30 matches at the second outside hitter position to earn her place on the Big West All-Freshman Team. She was second on the team in aces with 26, fourth in points per set at 2.23, fourth in blocks with 42, and fourth in digs with 236. She finished with double figure kills in eight matches, including a career-high 15 against CSU Bakersfield.

Hawai’i won four of the major Awards with Amber Igiede winning Big West Player of the Year, Kate Lang taking home Setter of the Year, Caylen Alexander winning Freshman of the Year, and Robyn Ah Mow being named Coach of the Year for a third straight season. UCSB’s Macall Peed was named Big West Libero of the Year.

The Mustangs ended 2022 17-13 overall and 14-6 in Big West play to finish tied for third in the conference standings. It marked the seventh straight season Cal Poly has finished in the top three of the standings.