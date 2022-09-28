Five Muskegon-area football teams trending up heading into Week 6

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

32 North Muskegon hosts Hart for high school football

MUSKEGON – We’ve past the Midway point of the regular season schedule and several Muskegon-area football teams have already put themselves in a great position to qualify for the Playoffs and contend for a conference championship.

As we prepare for Week 6 of the high school football season, we wanted to take a look at who is trending in the right direction as we move closer to the postseason.

Here are five teams trending up heading into Week 6, along with our updated Muskegon-area power rankings.

LUDINGTON (4-1)

The Orioles picked up a Pivotal win over Montague last week to improve to 4-1 on the season and keep themselves in the hunt for the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division title. Regardless of whether or not they catch Whitehall or Oakridge in the final standings, Ludington has clearly raised the bar this season and could make a run in the Division 4 postseason.

Reeths-Puffer junior Kameron Coleman (4) and senior Garrett Chesney (17) head to the locker room before their game at Hackley Stadium in Muskegon, Michigan on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Joel Bissell | MLive.com)Joel Bissell | MLive.com

REETHS-PUFFER (4-1)

The Rockets moved one step closer to Qualifying for the postseason with a 55-7 Rout of Wyoming last week but the road will get much more difficult down the stretch with games against Zeeland West (5-0), Mona Shores (4-1) and a road trip to Lansing Everett (2-3) to end the regular season.

FRUITPORT (3-2)

The Trojans continue to be an Offensive Juggernaut as they average nearly 40 points per game but defense will be the Ultimate decider on how far the Squad goes this season. Last week, they bowed up and held a good Coopersville offense to only 20 points, which is a huge step in the right direction.

Players from North Muskegon huddle before a high school football game at North Muskegon High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.Rylan Capper | [email protected]

NORTH MUSKEGON (4-1)

The Norsemen have scored more than 50 points in three of their five games so far this season, so it’s safe to say they can stress out opposing defenses. As long as they don’t overlook Montague this week, they could set up a winner-takes-all Showdown with Ravenna on Oct. 7 in a game that could ultimately determine the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division.

KENT CITY (5-0)

The Eagles put together arguably their most complete game of the season so far as they shut down a quality Lakeview Squad for a 34-0 win. A week 7 matchup with Reed City (4-1) appears to be their toughest matchup left on their regular season schedule before they can start thinking about a potential postseason push.

HONORABLE MENTION

White Cloud (3-2)

Muskegon Catholic Central (3-2)

10. Fruitport (3-2, 2-1 OK Blue)

Last week: Defeated Coopersville (37-20)

This week: at Spring Lake (1-4, 0-3 OK Blue)

9. Ludington (4-1, 2-1 WMC Lakes)

Last week: Defeated Montague (34-14)

This week: vs. Manistee (3-2, 1-2 WMC Lakes)

8. North Muskegon (4-1, 3-0 WMC Rivers)

Last week: Defeated Hart (55-14)

This week: at Montague (2-3, 1-2 WMC Lakes)

7. Kent City (5-0, 2-0 CSAA Silver)

Last week: Defeated Lakeview (34-0)

This week: at Morley Stanwood (0-5, 0-1 CSAA Silver)

6. Ravenna (4-1, 3-0 WMC Rivers)

Last week: Defeated Mason County Central (19-12)

This week: vs. Hesperia (1-4, 0-2 WMC Rivers)

T4. Reeths-Puffer (4-1, 2-1 OK Green)

Last week: Defeated Wyoming (55-7)

This week: vs. Zeeland East (1-4, 1-2 OK Green)

T4. Muskegon (3-2, 2-1 OK Green)

Last week: Lost to Zeeland West (38-36)

This week: at Grand Rapids Union (3-2, 1-2 OK Green)

3. Oakridge (5-0, 3-0 WMC Lakes)

Last week: Defeated Fremont (36-8)

This week: vs. Whitehall (5-0, 2-0 WMC Lakes)

T1. Whitehall (5-0, 2-0 WMC Lakes)

Last week: Defeated Manistee (56-0)

This week: at Oakridge (5-0, 3-0 WMC Lakes)

T1. Mona Shores (4-1, 3-0 OK Green)

Last week: Defeated Grand Rapids Union (64-14)

This week: at Zeeland West (5-0, 3-0 OK Green)

