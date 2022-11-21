Five local schools will be in state semifinals for high school football – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio

COLUMBUS — Five local area high schools are in the high school football state semifinals. The pairings and sites were announced Sunday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA).

The semifinal games for Division I, II, III and V will be Friday night while Division IV, VI and VII will be Saturday evening.

Kickoff for each state semifinal game is scheduled for 7 pm and tickets will go on sale Monday afternoon.

The Geography of the regional Champion is the primary factor in determining how the state semifinals are paired, OHSAA said.

Friday night’s games are listed below and games with local schools are bolded.

Division I

St. Edward (13-1) vs. Gahanna Lincoln at Mansfield Arlin Field, Mansfield

Moeller (13-1) vs. Springfield (12-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium, Piqua

State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division II

Massillon (12-1) vs. Archbishop Hoban (13-1) at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field, Akron

Central Catholic (13-1) vs. Kings Mills (13-1) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field, Wapakoneta

State Championship: Thursday Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division III

Canfield (12-1) vs. Holy Name (11-2) at Euclid Community Stadium, Euclid

Bloom-Carroll (13-1) vs. Tippecanoe (13-1) at London Bowlus Field, London

State Championship: Friday Dec. 2, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division V

Ironton (14-0) vs. Valley View (13-1) at Cincinnati Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium, Princeton

South Range (14-0) vs. Liberty Center (14-0) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium, Clyde

State Championship: Friday Dec. 2, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

These games will be Saturday night.

Division IV

Steubenville (12-2) vs. Wyoming (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Jefferson Area (11-3) vs. Glenville (13-0) at Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium, Canal Fulton

State Championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VI

Marion Local (14-0) vs. Grove (12-2) at Lima Spartan Stadium, Lima

Kirtland (14-0) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (13-1) at Canfield South Range Reminder Athletic Complex, Canfield

State Championship: Saturday Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VII

New Bremen (11-3) vs. Lima Central Catholic (10-4) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field, Wapakoneta

Warren John F. Kennedy (12-1) vs. Newark Catholic (11-1) at Red Rider Stadium, Orville

State Championship: Saturday Dec. 3, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information, visit this link.

