Five local schools will be in state semifinals for high school football – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio

COLUMBUS — Five local area high schools are in the high school football state semifinals. The pairings and sites were announced Sunday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA).
The semifinal games for Division I, II, III and V will be Friday night while Division IV, VI and VII will be Saturday evening.
Kickoff for each state semifinal game is scheduled for 7 pm and tickets will go on sale Monday afternoon.
The Geography of the regional Champion is the primary factor in determining how the state semifinals are paired, OHSAA said.
Friday night’s games are listed below and games with local schools are bolded.
Division I
- St. Edward (13-1) vs. Gahanna Lincoln at Mansfield Arlin Field, Mansfield
- Moeller (13-1) vs. Springfield (12-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium, Piqua
- State Championship: Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division II
- Massillon (12-1) vs. Archbishop Hoban (13-1) at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field, Akron
- Central Catholic (13-1) vs. Kings Mills (13-1) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field, Wapakoneta
- State Championship: Thursday Dec. 1, 7 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division III
- Canfield (12-1) vs. Holy Name (11-2) at Euclid Community Stadium, Euclid
- Bloom-Carroll (13-1) vs. Tippecanoe (13-1) at London Bowlus Field, London
- State Championship: Friday Dec. 2, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division V
- Ironton (14-0) vs. Valley View (13-1) at Cincinnati Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium, Princeton
- South Range (14-0) vs. Liberty Center (14-0) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium, Clyde
- State Championship: Friday Dec. 2, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
These games will be Saturday night.
Division IV
- Steubenville (12-2) vs. Wyoming (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus
- Jefferson Area (11-3) vs. Glenville (13-0) at Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium, Canal Fulton
- State Championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division VI
- Marion Local (14-0) vs. Grove (12-2) at Lima Spartan Stadium, Lima
- Kirtland (14-0) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (13-1) at Canfield South Range Reminder Athletic Complex, Canfield
- State Championship: Saturday Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division VII
- New Bremen (11-3) vs. Lima Central Catholic (10-4) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field, Wapakoneta
- Warren John F. Kennedy (12-1) vs. Newark Catholic (11-1) at Red Rider Stadium, Orville
- State Championship: Saturday Dec. 3, 3 p.m., Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information, visit this link.
