Five local Golfers to watch at Wednesday’s boys’ golf regionals | Sports

Braden Kauffman, Arcola/ALAH

Class 2A Charleston Regional

The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior has helped the Purple Riders to a strong season in dual play, and he also paced the entire Lincoln Prairie Conference with an 18-hole 78 at last week’s league tournament. He and senior teammate Aaron Seegmiller both advanced as individuals to a Class 2A Sectional last season, and they’d represent a very non-traditional 2A program at state if they make a Deeper run this year.

Wade Schacht, Champaign Central

Class 2A Danville Regional

The reigning two-time News-Gazette boys’ Golfer of the Year hasn’t slowed down in his final high school season. Schacht Frequently paces the Maroons in both nine- and 18-hole showcases with scores near, at or below par. He defended his Big 12 Conference individual Championship last week by carding a 1-over 72, and he’s seeking his second Class 2A state tournament berth — although he’d prefer it being part of a team.

Will Ross, Monticello

Class 1A Monticello Regional

On the short list of individuals attempting to dethrone Schacht as Golfer of the Year is the Sages’ senior star Ross. He’s actually defeated Schacht in an 18-hole tournament format this season and is a surefire bet to finish right around par on most days. Ross was medalist at last week’s Illini Prairie Conference tournament after shooting a 73 across 18 holes, and he shared 16th place individually at last year’s Class 1A state final.

Carson Friedman, Prairie Central

Class 1A Watseka Regional

Friedman is another top-tier golfer out of the Illini Prairie Conference, booking a 76 in that same league showcase which Ross won. The senior also landed two strokes behind Schacht during an August 18-hole tournament at the challenging Den at Fox Creek course, although he benefits from the Hawks being a Class 1A program in the postseason. Friedman qualified for state individually last year, ultimately tying for 35th place.

Wilson Kirby, St. Thomas More

Class 1A Fisher Regional

Kirby perhaps hasn’t achieved quite the lofty standard the previous four guys on this list have, but he’s still a legitimate threat to represent the Sabers at the Class 1A state tournament. The junior placed sixth in the loaded Illini Prairie Conference tournament last week, was a top-five regional performer and top-10 Sectional finisher last fall, and has some state-tournament play experience under his belt after reaching that stage in 2021.