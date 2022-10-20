Five Iron Golf Tees Up Atlanta Location

The company’s first Southeast location brings an unconventional golf experience to Georgia’s capital

ATLANTA, October 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Five Iron Golf, the nation’s leading indoor golf and entertainment experience, has signed a lease at 675 W Peachtree Street, located in Midtown, Atlanta. Occupying approximately 16,000 square feet of plaza-level retail in Tower Square, adjacent to the Fox Theatre, Five Iron Golf Atlanta will be the brand’s twenty-third location in the United States.

Founded in Manhattan in 2017, Five Iron Golf has since expanded to fourteen locations nationwide, in the process turning traditional golf on its head and energizing communities through accessible and enjoyable golf experiences. In addition to AtlantaFive Iron Golf is currently developing locations in Boston (projected to open November 2022), Detroit, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Indianapolis and three more in New York (Long Island CityUpper East Side and Midtown).

“The Five Iron Golf dual mission of welcoming entertainment seekers while also prioritizing the needs of avid players translates perfectly to Atlantaa city home to a vibrant culture enriched by sports, entertainment, and meaningful social experiences,” says Jared SolomonCEO and Co-Founder of Five Iron Golf.

Five Iron Golf Atlanta will host 13 custom-built golf simulators, featuring multiple high-speed cameras to Capture every angle of the golf swing, and, in addition, will offer Widescreen TVs, leisure games, a full-service restaurant and bar serving creatively curated and seasonal fare, club fitting, league play, private lessons, Clinics and events.

“We are extremely excited to bring such a unique tenant to Tower Square. The Five Iron Golf experience is a perfect complement to our community, and to Atlanta as a whole. Five Iron Golf will be the entertainment Anchor to this Adaptive reuse retail project that will be the 50-yard line of Midtown, reaching to all the surrounding areas,” said Amy FingerhutSVP of CBRE Retail Services.

Five Iron Golf Atlanta is projected to open mid 2023.

For more information, visit Five Iron Golf’s website or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines a unique mixture of golf and entertainment with a community-focused vision of making the game more inclusive and accessible. Founded in 2017, Five Iron Golf has since expanded from New York to 14 total locations across nine cities from coast to coast, bringing a Reputation for turning traditional golf on its head, celebrating the unconventional, and energizing communities through accessible and enjoyable golf experiences.

Media Contact: Katie Stotts

(512)-699-9921

[email protected]

SOURCE Five Iron Golf