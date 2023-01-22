Five In Double Figures Pushes Women’s Basketball Past Dartmouth, 79-59

Next Game: Yale 1/28/2023 | 2:00 PM Jan. 28 (Sat) / 2:00 PM Yale

HANOVER, NH – The Women’s Basketball Team had five players score in double figures as it used an impressive second half shooting performance (60.0 percent) to defeat the Dartmouth Big Green, 79-59, at Leede Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Princeton ran off eight straight points to jump ahead 10-4 with 6:03 to go in the first frame, but Dartmouth remained within striking distance before a trey from Mia Curtis tied the score at 17-all after 10 minutes.

Trailing by one, 23-22, the Big Green rolled off nine of the next 12 to take its largest advantage of the game, 31-26. Five straight by Kaitlyn Chen gave Princeton a 36-35 lead at halftime.

The Tigers shot 9-of-15 from the floor in the third quarter, stretching its lead to seven, 56-49, as the fourth stanza got underway. Paige Morton (eight) and Madison St. Rose (seven) combined to outscore Dartmouth in that stretch.

Head Coach Carla Berube ‘s Squad blitzed Dartmouth in the final frame, using a 14-2 Sprint to go up 16, 74-50, less than four minutes in. The Big Green never got closer than 13 the rest of the way.

Madison St. Rose led the road team with 15 points, her fourth 15+ point outing in the last five games. Paige Morton (11) and Parker Hill (10) combined to go 10-of-10 shooting while Chen contributed 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win. Julia Cunningham had 11 points along with Ellie Mitchell adding eight boards and three swipes in the contest.

The Tigers dished out 21 helpers, the fifth consecutive game with at least 15 assists which coincides with their winning streak. Princeton is 13-5 overall and 4-2 in the Ivy League while Dartmouth fell to 2-18 this season and 0-6 in the conference.

Princeton welcomes Yale to Jadwin Gym next Saturday (Jan. 28). Tip-off is set for 2 pm