Five Husker volleyball players earn Big Ten postseason honors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several Husker volleyball players got postseason honors from the Big Ten on Wednesday.

Husker standouts Madi Kubik, Lexi Rodriguez, Kaitlyn Ord and Bekka Allick were named to All-Big Ten teams.

Kubik and Rodriguez have spots on the First-Team All-Big Ten, while Ord and Allick were placed on the Second-Team All-Big-Ten.

Allick was also awarded a spot on the All-Freshman Team.

Kubik, who announced she would not be returning to Nebraska for a fifth season, was named Big Ten Player of the week on Nov. 21.

During that week she averaged 5.17 kills per set on .347 hitting.

Rodriguez has racked up 413 digs so far this season, averaging six per set in games against Michigan State and Michigan.

Ord spent four seasons at Penn State before coming to Nebraska. She was named the most valuable player of the Ameritas Players Challenge early on in the season.

Allick made an impact on the Huskers during her freshman season and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Oct. 17 and 24.

🗣 SHE’S 🗣 A 🗣 FRESHMAN. Give it up for @bekkaallick5 for earning All-B1G Freshman Team & #B1G Second Team honors! 👏 pic.twitter.com/3IYyMida4I — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) November 30, 2022

Husker Anni Evans also earned a Sportsmanship Award, which honors students who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior.

Nebraska is set to face Delaware at the Devaney Center on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.