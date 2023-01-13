Five-goal Thrillers in Manchester and north London derbies; more Liverpool woe

A Massive weekend of Premier League football sees Derby clashes galore, with Kav from the band Blitz Vega taking a punt at guessing the outcome of the Manchester and north London derbies, without forgetting a crunch East Midlands tussle between Nottingham Forest and Leicester – below in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

With all the festive fixtures done and dusted and the FA Cup and Carabao Cup ties dominating the last week, we return to Premier League action with huge matches in Manchester, London and the Midlands this weekend.

It’s a bumper long weekend too as Villa hosting Leeds kicks things off on Friday night before United take on City in the lunchtime Clash on Saturday.

Liverpool, having lost to Brentford in their last league clash, face the tough trip to high-flying Brighton.

It also feels like a huge weekend towards the bottom of the table as Everton host Southampton, Forest welcome Leicester to the City Ground and Wolves take on West Ham.

There are also some cracking fixtures on Sunday, although Spurs hosting table-topping Arsenal is the obvious highlight.

And our latest challenger is Manchester United fan Kav and he predicts five-goal Thrillers in each of the two big derbies, while Liverpool will be handed another defeat but there’s some respite for Frank Lampard and Graham Potter. You can check out Blitz Vega’s latest track right here.

Our last challenger was Myles Stephenson from the band Rak-Su. You can see how he got on here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 19

Aston Villa v Leeds (Friday, 8pm)

Kav: 2-1

Manchester United v Manchester City (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Kav: 3-2

Brighton v Liverpool (Saturday3pm)

Kav: 2-1

Everton v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Kav: 2-0

Nottingham Forest v Leicester (Saturday, 3pm)

Kav: 1-1

Wolves v West Ham (Saturday3 p.m)

Kav: 2-0

Brentford v Bournemouth (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Kav: 3-0

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (Sunday2 p.m)

Kav: 2-1

Newcastle v Fulham (Sunday, 2pm)

Kav: 1-0

Tottenham v Arsenal (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Kav: 2-3

TEAM talk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favorite memories from your time as a fan?

Kav: I was a little kid and I was watching England in the World Cup on TV with my Dad. Bryan Robson came off injured and I asked him who he played for? That’s how I became a Man Utd fan.

The treble season was probably the greatest season as a fan. Also the last few minutes of the European Cup final.

Other than that, the Cup Winners’ Cup against Barcelona was one of my earliest memories. I used to wear the white kit all the time. My Mum took me to Old Trafford for my birthday and we managed to get one of the last kits in the shop. They only had large left, so I used to wear this Massive shirt which was too big for me. It’s in perfect condition, so I still wear it at home. It fits now.

The Funniest Moments as a fan would probably be meeting Bryan Robson every time he would come to LA with United as an Ambassador on pre-season. I’d just turn into a proper fan, “Robbo that goal you scored” etc. You know, just embarrass myself. Turned into a little kid. But what a legend! He was always nice.

TEAM talk: Who have been your favorite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Kav: Too many to mention but I guess Bryan Robson, Roy Keane, Dennis Irwin, Eric Cantona and Paul Scholes.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Kav: We just released our single ‘Strong Forever’. We have another single coming out in March/April, followed by an 8-song vinyl for Record Store Day on April 15. The album will be out later this year.

Stream ‘Strong Forever’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

Blitz Vega are also on social media – give them a follow!

Twitter

Instagram