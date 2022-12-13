Five-goal game earns Sabres’ Tage Thompson NHL Second Star honors

Tage Thompson has been one of the NHL’s hottest players. ©2022, Micheline Veluvolu

BUFFALO – Saber center Tage Thompson’s dynamic five-goal, six-point outing has earned him NHL Second Star honors for the week ending Sunday.

Thompson, 25, performed dominantly in Wednesday’s 9-4 road win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, becoming just the second Sabers player to score five goals in one game. Dave Andreychuk also accomplished the feat in 1985-86.

Incredibly, Thompson scored four goals and five points in the first period, tying the NHL record for most goals in one period and setting the franchise mark for most goals and points in any period.

Thompson’s five goals and seven points in three games during the week both tied for the league lead.

Overall, Thompson has compiled 21 goals and 40 points in 28 games, both team highs, this season. The Sabres, meanwhile, have scored an NHL-high 108 goals.

Thompson is the latest Sabers player to receive a star honor. The NHL named center Dylan Cozens second star last week, while defenseman Rasmus Dahlin earned first star honors in October.

Washington Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren (4-0-0, 1.50 goals-against average and .949 save percentage) and Toronto Maple Leafs Winger William Nylander (three goals and seven points in three games) were named first and third stars, respectively.

