Five Go-Go players have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols

The Capital City Go-Go announced on Monday that five players entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. In addition to Johnny Davis and Devon Dotson, who are with the Go-Go who are on G-League assignment from the Washington Wizards, Kris Dunn entered Protocols on Dec. 2, while Quenton Jackson and Theo John entered Protocols today.

Since the vast majority of players are vaccinated against the coronavirus, the health complications they get will likely be minor. However, the NBA’s Protocols are a reminder that the coronavirus still spreads easily in the population.

Capital City’s news forced the team to make some last minute adjustments before their road game against the Westchester Knicks as they signed Blake Francis and Jared Wilson-Frame today. That game is currently in progress.

I’m not sure how much the Wizards players interact with the Go-Go on a daily basis. But given that both teams practice at the MedStar Health Performance Center, it shouldn’t be a surprise if they talk regularly. That means some Wizards players may enter Protocols themselves.

Capital City currently has a 6-5 record this season Entering the game against Westchester, good for third in the G-League’s East Division.

Get well soon guys.