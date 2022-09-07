Five from Rockford made final rosters for the 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season kicks off Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills taking on the St. Louis Rams, and then a full slate of games kicks off this Sunday.

Five former Rockford-area high school players are expected to suit up this weekend: Dean Lowry of the Green Bay Packers; James Robinson and Dan Arnold of the Jacksonville Jaguars; Robert Jones of the Miami Dolphins; and Vederian Lowe of the Minnesota Vikings.

While one area player — former Harlem star Josh Black — was cut loose by his team late last month, five other guys from the area made their NFL teams’ final rosters.

From 2021:Rockford has four players in the NFL. Meet them here.

Here is a breakdown of the six former Rockford-area athletes:

Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Dean Lowry, Green Bay Packers

The former Boylan Titans star who went on to star on Northwestern’s defensive line as well, is slated to start at left defensive end for the Packers. This is the seventh year in the league for Lowry, the 6 foot 6, 296-pound defensive lineman. Lowry, who played on Boylan’s back-to-back state championship teams, has missed only one game in his first six seasons, and Ranks No. 2 on the Packers in regular-season games played (96) and No. 7 in starts (68) since 2016. They open the season at Minnesota, 3:25 pm Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs for short yardage during late second quarter action. The half ended with the Colts with a 17 to 14 lead over the Jaguars. The Jacksonville Jaguars Hosted the Indianapolis Colts for the season opening game at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, September 13, 2020. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Robinson was quick to heal from a torn Achilles tendon and has a solid preseason and training camp. However, second-year back Travis Etienne has worked his way into the NFL-star-running-back conversations of late, and Robinson will most likely have to step up his game early on if he wants to get his full-time job back. The early portion of the season will be key. They open the season at Washington, noon Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button